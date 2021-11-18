California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,249 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritor were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

