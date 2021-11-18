Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

