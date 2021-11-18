Canaccord Genuity Cuts CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $15.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

