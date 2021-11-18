Canaccord Genuity Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of CTSDF opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

