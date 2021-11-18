Canaccord Genuity Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$13.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.60 and a 52-week high of C$10.59.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

