Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,131,182.02.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$27.32 and a 1 year high of C$55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.69.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

