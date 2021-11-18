Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,387,695.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total transaction of C$2,387,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,395,152.69.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.05. 3,392,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.