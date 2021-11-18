Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

