CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$7.28. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 201,216 shares trading hands.

DBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$613.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. Equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

