Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $176.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.73.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:COF opened at $151.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

