Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

