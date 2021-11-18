CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,438 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AZN opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

