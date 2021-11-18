CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amphenol by 92.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 173,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Amphenol by 238.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 56,985 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

