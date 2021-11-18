CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4,261.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 300,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 293,126 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 168.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

