CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,563 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,563 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $17,641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $13,187,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

