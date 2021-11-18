CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $252.04 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.