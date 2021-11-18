CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 27,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 66,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

