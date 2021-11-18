CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $778,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91.

