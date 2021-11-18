Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Shares of CGRN stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGRN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $417,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $481,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.