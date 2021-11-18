CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

CARG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 26,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,249. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,739 shares of company stock worth $24,101,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

