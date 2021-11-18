Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. 329,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435,990. The company has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

