Carlson Capital Management Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $398.44. The stock had a trading volume of 650,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041,781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.