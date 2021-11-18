Carlson Capital Management Purchases New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

