Carlson Capital Management Purchases New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.