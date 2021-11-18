Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,655 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.44. 1,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

