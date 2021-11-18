Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 446,132 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $33,125,301.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $77.35 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.