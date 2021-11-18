Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,430 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

