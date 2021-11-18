Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Wingstop worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Wingstop by 224.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $1,867,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 167.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average is $161.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.