Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Community Bank System worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $73.59 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

