Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

