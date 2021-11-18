Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,541 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

