Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

