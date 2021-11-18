Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 957 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.