Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $359.85 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $292.20 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.21 and a 200-day moving average of $347.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.