Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $243.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

