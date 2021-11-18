Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

