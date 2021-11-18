Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $154.10 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

