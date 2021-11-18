Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey Sells 29,451 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88.

Shares of CRI opened at $106.64 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

