Casper (CSPR) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Casper has a market cap of $359.26 million and approximately $72.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,482,361,295 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,773,806 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

