Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

SAVA stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

