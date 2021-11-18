Catex Token Hits Market Cap of $672,116.99 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $672,116.99 and $1,873.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

