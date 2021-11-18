Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of CLSN opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

