Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,404,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 283,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.51 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61.

