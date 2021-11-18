Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.66 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

