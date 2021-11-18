Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,740.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 574.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 653,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 556,977 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.