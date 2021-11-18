Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Acquires $119,800.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 253,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,772. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

