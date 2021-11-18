Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.36

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.36 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.06 ($0.86), with a volume of 14294410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.92 ($0.86).

Several brokerages recently commented on CNA. Barclays increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

