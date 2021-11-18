Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $184.57 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.29 or 1.00133118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.10 or 0.07000147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,524,066 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

