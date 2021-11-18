Cesar Johnston Sells 18,739 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 9,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,463. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 52.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

