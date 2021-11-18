CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the October 14th total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CFV opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $2,962,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $5,243,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $489,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

