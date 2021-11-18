ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NYSE CHPT opened at $27.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $305,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $731,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

